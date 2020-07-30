Health officials plan to increase number of beds in Salem

Following a surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the district, the Health Department is planning to increase the bed strength in the district.

As per the media bulletin, the COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district started dropping below 100 a day in the beginning of July. Till July 23, the number was majorly below 100 except on July 11 and 13 when 136 and 101 cases were reported respectively.

However, on July 24, the district reported 122 cases, 112 on July 25, 162 cases on July 26, 190 on July 27, 124 cases on July 28 and 123 cases on July 29. Considering the recent increase in cases, health officials have identified additional buildings to set up COVID-19 care centres to treat asymptomatic patients and to set up quarantine centres. As on Wednesday, there are 1,088 active cases in the district.

J.Nirmalson, Deputy Director of Health Services, said the district already had over 2,000 beds. However, considering the surge in cases, they were looking at additional places. COVID-19 care centres had already been set up at private colleges in Mecheri and Magudanchavadi and a government facility in Karuppur. Close to 700 beds had been set up at these places. Besides, places had been identified in Attur, Ayodhiyapattinam and two more places for the care centres.

Dr. Nirmalson said strict surveillance was being carried out in containment zones and movement of persons had been restricted. Residents were being provided with immunity building concoction.