ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials pacify tribal man, father of 13, to undergo family planning in Bargur Hills in Erode district

April 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ERODE 

Deputy Director of Family Welfare Department N.N. Rajasekaran says it is difficult to convince people in hill areas to go in for family planning

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan

Health officials creating awareness on family planning among the people at Onnakarai village in Bargur Hills in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 46-year-old man , father of 13 children, was persuaded to undergo a family planning procedure at the Government Hospital at Anthiyur. 

Chinnamathan and Santhi (45) of Onnakarai village in Bargur Hills belong to the Sholagar tribal community and are married for 25 years. They have 13 children — eight boys and five girls. Their firstborn is aged 24 and married. Their 13th child, a baby boy, was born on March 31, 2023. Ms. Santhi had never visited a hospital and all her children were born in their thatched house, located 500 m from the Thamaraikarai – Kongadai Road in the hill area. 

Deputy Director of Family Welfare Department N.N. Rajasekaran told The Hindu “Whenever the health team visits them, the couple hides in the forest”. The teams had made eight unsuccessful attempts to meet them and finally they were able to talk to Ms. Santhi on March 27. “We examined her and motivated her to go to hospital for delivery. But, she was delivered of the baby on March 31 at her home,” he said. Though the baby weighed three kg, the woman is anaemic, Dr. Rajasekaran said. 

A health team comprising Anthiyur Block Medical Officer Sakthi Krishnan, police and revenue officials visited the village on April 1 and cleared the misconception on sterilization and encouraged Mr. Chinnamathan to undergo the surgery. After three hours, Mr. Chinnamathan consented and was taken to Anthiyur Government Hospital. A team performed the 15-minute surgery successfully and he was taken back to his house in an ambulance. The family was also given food and essentials for five days. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

V.P. Gunasekaran, State Committee Member, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, had also spoken to Mr. Chinnamathan over phone and persuaded him to undergo the procedure. He said that awareness on family planning was very low among tribal people.

Dr. Rajasekaran said that it was difficult to convince people in hill areas to go in for family planning. “The procedure is very simple and safe,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US