Health officials pacify tribal man, father of 13, to undergo family planning in Bargur Hills in Erode district

April 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ERODE

A 46-year-old man , father of 13 children, was persuaded to undergo a family planning procedure at the Government Hospital at Anthiyur.

Chinnamathan and Santhi (45) of Onnakarai village in Bargur Hills belong to the Sholagar tribal community and are married for 25 years. They have 13 children — eight boys and five girls. Their firstborn is aged 24 and married. Their 13th child, a baby boy, was born on March 31, 2023. Ms. Santhi had never visited a hospital and all her children were born in their thatched house, located 500 m from the Thamaraikarai – Kongadai Road in the hill area.

Deputy Director of Family Welfare Department N.N. Rajasekaran told The Hindu “Whenever the health team visits them, the couple hides in the forest”. The teams had made eight unsuccessful attempts to meet them and finally they were able to talk to Ms. Santhi on March 27. “We examined her and motivated her to go to hospital for delivery. But, she was delivered of the baby on March 31 at her home,” he said. Though the baby weighed three kg, the woman is anaemic, Dr. Rajasekaran said.

A health team comprising Anthiyur Block Medical Officer Sakthi Krishnan, police and revenue officials visited the village on April 1 and cleared the misconception on sterilization and encouraged Mr. Chinnamathan to undergo the surgery. After three hours, Mr. Chinnamathan consented and was taken to Anthiyur Government Hospital. A team performed the 15-minute surgery successfully and he was taken back to his house in an ambulance. The family was also given food and essentials for five days.

V.P. Gunasekaran, State Committee Member, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, had also spoken to Mr. Chinnamathan over phone and persuaded him to undergo the procedure. He said that awareness on family planning was very low among tribal people.

Dr. Rajasekaran said that it was difficult to convince people in hill areas to go in for family planning. “The procedure is very simple and safe,” he said.