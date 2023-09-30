Health officials issue guidelines for public as part of dengue prevention measures in Salem

September 30, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Salem

Health officials have issued guidelines for the public in Salem as a precautionary measure to prevent dengue and other viral fever. At Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, 30 fever cases are getting treated, including one dengue case.

Officials have urged the public to remove unused items in their surroundings to avoid rainwater stagnation. While filling drinking water, drums, tanks, pots, and other utensils used to store water should be cleaned using bleaching powder. After filling it, it should be covered tightly. The water in flower pots should be changed on a daily basis. Children’s beds should be covered with mosquito nets, even in the morning. If people suffer from fever, they should immediately approach a doctor.

As dengue fever will dehydrate the body, people should take tender coconut, oral rehydration solution (ORS), and liquid food. People should be very careful for three days after their fever has reduced and should avoid taking self-medication and taking medicine provided by unknown people, they added.

Meanwhile, 54 policemen who are getting training at the Police Training School at Mettur in Salem district, fell sick on Friday, and 14 policemen were admitted to Mettur Government Hospital. The remaining are in self-isolation at the training school. The policemen had gone for security duty for Vinayaka Chaturthi to various districts recently. Health officials said their blood samples were taken for lab test.

Hospital Dean R. Mani said, “we will be able to treat 230 patients and have 30 ICU beds. In addition, we can treat 80 children in the paediatric ward, including 20 ICU beds. At present, there are 19 patients getting treatment for fever in the medicine ward and 10 fever cases in the paediatric ward. One patient tested positive for dengue whose condition remains stable.”

