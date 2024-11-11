 />
Health officials inquire doctor-police dispute in Salem

Updated - November 11, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Health Officials questioned a doctor on Monday regarding an altercation with police personnel at Vazhapadi Government Hospital.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Karipatti police brought seven murder case suspects to the hospital for medical examination. Duty doctor Senthilkumar allegedly refused to conduct tests for all the accused, sparking a verbal dispute between him and the police. During the altercation, the doctor reportedly tried to grab the mobile phone of an officer recording the incident. Following this, the doctor claimed he was assaulted by police personnel. Footage of the exchange circulated widely on social media.

On Monday, Dr. Senthilkumar visited the office of Joint Director (JD) of Health Services, Salem, to provide an explanation. JD Radhika conducted a 30-minute inquiry with the doctor. Health officials stated that a report on the incident will be submitted to higher authorities and the government for further action.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Salem

