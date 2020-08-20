Health officials increase swab samples collection in Salem

The district health officials have almost doubled the number of swab samples collected in the district a day as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures.
The officials said while 1,300-1,500 samples were collected a day, the number had been increased to almost 3,000 a day. J. Nirmalson, Deputy Director of Health Services, said the number of samples had been increased up to 3,000 a day. On Wednesday alone, 3,095 samples were collected.
He added that 20 teams had been deployed for collecting samples and 10 teams had been additionally deployed in the Salem Corporation limits to intensify disinfection measures.
District Collector S.A. Raman said, in a release, that until August 18, swab samples were collected from 1,29,663 people and 6,801 tested positive. As on August 18, there were 57 containment zones and 11,918 people were in quarantine in these zones. Shopkeepers in Attur and Gengavelli areas had shut shops voluntarily for a week considering the increase in cases in the area.
