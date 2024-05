A 40-year-old female elephant that was found sick with a calf by its side in Thadagam forest division of Coimbatore range was treated by a team of Forest Department staff.

The indisposed elephant that was fed with fruits and was administered intravenous fluids got better later in the day and made attempts to stand, official sources said.

The elephant was being monitored and efforts will be made to integrate it along with the calf with its herd, once its health improved further, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.