Health Minister lays foundation stone for District Headquarters Hospital in Rasipuram at ₹53.39 crore

March 07, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the groundbreaking ceremony for the district government headquarters hospital in Rasipuram on Thursday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the groundbreaking ceremony for the district government headquarters hospital in Rasipuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian laid the foundation stone for the District Government Headquarters Hospital at Rasipuram at a cost of ₹53.39 crore on Thursday.

The hospital, comprising six storeys, will be constructed on 10,899 square metres and will feature an accident and emergency ward, an ICU, a NICU, a postnatal ward, paediatric wards, and a dialysis ward. The Minister also laid the foundation stone for nurse quarters in Mohanur at a cost of ₹33 lakh and a health sub-centre in Muthukapatti at a cost of ₹33 lakh, besides inaugurating three medical buildings worth ₹1.03 crore in Chinnaveppanatham, Puduchatram, and Pillanallur.

Speaking at the function, Minister Subramanian said that the 300-bed hospital will be constructed on a seven-acre plot. The hospital will serve the residents of Rasipuram and tribals in Kolli Hills. In addition to the project cost, over ₹7 crore will be spent on levelling the land and constructing a compound wall. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will allocate sufficient funds for the hospital’s future development. Construction is also underway for the District Headquarters Hospital in Tiruchengode, costing ₹23 crore. Meanwhile, in Namakkal district, the Health Department is constructing buildings for primary health centres in 19 different locations, with a total cost of ₹31.40 crore, he said.

Listing out the schemes implemented by the Health Department, Minister Subramanian said that under the Idhayam Kappom Thittam, 6,422 people received medicines, including aspirin tablets, through primary health centres and sub-centres. “In a surprise visit to Athanur Primary Health Centre on Thursday, we interacted with a patient who is receiving medicines under Idhayam Kappom Thittam and the patient praised the scheme for saving his life,” the minister said. 

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan, District Collector S. Uma, MPs K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLA K. Ponnusamy, and officials from concerned departments participated.

