Health Minister inspects PHC at Bargur hills in Erode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 29, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday inspected the primary health centre (PHC) at Osur in Bargur Hills and interacted with doctors, staff and patients at the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, the Minister inquired with the patients about the treatment provided at the centre and also on the availability of doctors and staff. Later, the Minister visited Kongadai Colony and Tribal People Colony and interacted with them.

On Sunday, the Minister will inspect the PHC at Bargur and the sub-centre at Devarmalai.

Later, at a function to be organised at Thamaraikarai, he will induct a 108 ambulance into service, meant exclusively for people in the hill areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, he will inaugurate a mobile medical unit and a 102 free ambulance service to help pregnant women and new mothers reach government hospitals. He will also induct a free mortuary van service for the government hospital at Anthiyur and will distribute welfare assistance to the people.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the evening, he is expected to inspect the GH at Anthiyur and conclude his two-day visit to the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app