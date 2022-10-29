Health Minister inspects PHC at Bargur hills in Erode

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday inspected the primary health centre (PHC) at Osur in Bargur Hills and interacted with doctors, staff and patients at the centre.

Accompanied by Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, the Minister inquired with the patients about the treatment provided at the centre and also on the availability of doctors and staff. Later, the Minister visited Kongadai Colony and Tribal People Colony and interacted with them.

On Sunday, the Minister will inspect the PHC at Bargur and the sub-centre at Devarmalai.

Later, at a function to be organised at Thamaraikarai, he will induct a 108 ambulance into service, meant exclusively for people in the hill areas.

Also, he will inaugurate a mobile medical unit and a 102 free ambulance service to help pregnant women and new mothers reach government hospitals. He will also induct a free mortuary van service for the government hospital at Anthiyur and will distribute welfare assistance to the people.

In the evening, he is expected to inspect the GH at Anthiyur and conclude his two-day visit to the district.