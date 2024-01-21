Health Minister inducts 108 ambulance into service

January 21, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - SALEM

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inducted a 108 ambulance into service at the Yethapur Government Primary Health Centre (GPHC) in Pethanaickenpalayam taluk on Sunday.

The Minister said there are 52 ambulances in Salem district and by inducting a new ambulance into service, the long demand of the people was met. The ambulance will serve people in Yethapur, Ariyapalayam, Kumarapalayam, Panaimadal, Puthiragoundampalayam and adjoining villages. “The ambulance will transport patients to the health centre during emergencies,” he said and urged people to use the service.

Joint Director of Health Services, Salem, Valarmathi (in-charge), Deputy Directors of Health Services S. Soundammal (Salem), N. Yogananth (Attur in-charge) and other officials were present.

