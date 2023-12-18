Health Minister inaugurates additional facilities in Salem GH, PHCs

December 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Salem

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday inaugurated additional facilities at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) and primary health centres (PHCs) in Salem.

The Minister inaugurated the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) CT scan facility at a cost of ₹12 crore, the cath lab at a cost of ₹6.15 crore, and a laparoscopy with camera for the labour ward at a cost of ₹39 lakh in GMKMCH.

The Minister also inaugurated a total of 11 buildings at a cost of ₹4 crore, including lab buildings for PHCs in Elampillai, Karipatti, and Belur, at a cost of ₹50 lakh each. Buildings for sub-health centres at Kandarkulamanickam, Pannapatti, Kottamedu, Kankatti Ala, and Puzhuthikuttai at a cost ₹30 lakh each.

Similarly, buildings were constructed for sub-health centres at Perumagoundampatti and Chinna Samuthram at a cost of ₹20 lakh each and a scan centre at Tharamangalam PHC at a cost of ₹60 lakh.

Speaking at the function, the Minister said that on September 29, 2021, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom scheme at Vazhapadi in Salem district. Through this scheme, every year 1,250 special medical camps are conducted, and under this, 30 lakh people benefit.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Subramanian said earlier PET CT scan facilities were available only at Chennai Rajiv Gandhi and Madurai Rajaji government hospitals. But now, this facility is available at four government hospitals, including Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, and Salem.

Soon, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hand over appointment orders to 1,021 doctors. Due to heavy downpour, rainwater entered the ground floor of the Thoothukudi government hospital. Immediately, we sent DME to the hospital and sorted out the issues. After rain, medical camps will be conducted in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts, Mr. Subramanian added.

District Collector S. Karmegam, MLA R. Rajendran, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials participated.

