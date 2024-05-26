Health Minister commissions Robotic Surgical Suite, other facilities at KG Hospital

The Idayam Kaapom Scheme of the State government initiated last June paved the way for provision of loading doses to 7,896 heart patients so far through primary health centres and other government hospitals across the State, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The scheme as well as the initiative taken for eight-km health walk in all district headquarters were inspired by the advocacy by Chairman of KG Hospital G. Bakthavatsalam, the Health Minister said, after inaugurating state-of-the-art equipment at the hospital.

The Minister inaugurated Robotic Surgical Suite, Advanced Cath Lab, Next Generation Perfusion System, Digital Radiography System with AI, and Centurion Vision System (ALCON) at the hospital.

The loading doses had saved at least 25% - 30% of the patients, the Minister said, commissioning the facilities in the presence of Dr. Bakthavathsalam and Managing Trustee Ashok Bakthavathsalam.

Tamil Nadu was at the forefront in installing state-of-the-art equipment at government hospitals, he said, citing the Robotic Cancer Equipment worth ₹34 crore at the Omandur Government Hospital and the double balloon endoscopy and Advanced Cath Lab commissioned at a cost of ₹11 crore at the Kalaignar Super-Speciality Hospital, Guindy.

The advantages of the state-of-the-art equipment were less duration of surgery, less blood loss, scar-free procedure, and lesser duration of hospitalisation, the Minister said.

