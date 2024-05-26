ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister commissions Robotic Surgical Suite, other facilities at KG Hospital

Updated - May 26, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the Robotic Surgical Suite at KG Hospital in Coimbatore city on Sunday. Hospital Chairman G. Bakthavathsalam (second left) and Managing Trustee Ashok Bakthavatsalam (left) are in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Idayam Kaapom Scheme of the State government initiated last June paved the way for provision of loading doses to 7,896 heart patients so far through primary health centres and other government hospitals across the State, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Coimbatore on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme as well as the initiative taken for eight-km health walk in all district headquarters were inspired by the advocacy by Chairman of KG Hospital G. Bakthavatsalam, the Health Minister said, after inaugurating state-of-the-art equipment at the hospital.

The Minister inaugurated Robotic Surgical Suite, Advanced Cath Lab, Next Generation Perfusion System, Digital Radiography System with AI, and Centurion Vision System (ALCON) at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loading doses had saved at least 25% - 30% of the patients, the Minister said, commissioning the facilities in the presence of Dr. Bakthavathsalam and Managing Trustee Ashok Bakthavathsalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tamil Nadu was at the forefront in installing state-of-the-art equipment at government hospitals, he said, citing the Robotic Cancer Equipment worth ₹34 crore at the Omandur Government Hospital and the double balloon endoscopy and Advanced Cath Lab commissioned at a cost of ₹11 crore at the Kalaignar Super-Speciality Hospital, Guindy.

The advantages of the state-of-the-art equipment were less duration of surgery, less blood loss, scar-free procedure, and lesser duration of hospitalisation, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US