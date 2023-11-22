Health Minister commissions PET CT scan equipment worth ₹12 crore for cancer care at CMCH

November 22, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Cancer care under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) was accorded a thrust on Wednesday with the commissioning of a PET CT (Positron emission tomography and Computed Tomography) scan equipment costing ₹12 crore.

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) project will benefit patients in the western districts of the State.

So far, only the government hospitals in Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Thanjavur had this facility. Another PET CT Scan equipment would be commissioned in Salem Government Hospital later this month, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian after inaugurating the facility at the CMCH.

The procedure that would cost ₹20,000 in private hospitals would be carried out at the CMCH at an expenditure of ₹6,500 to ₹11,000, which would be covered under the Chief Minister’s insurance scheme, the Minister said.

Tamil Nadu was front-ranking in cancer treatment and research, he said, referring to the installation of advanced robotic surgery centre with equipment worth ₹34.60 crore at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar, and the Centre of Excellence exclusively for cancer diseases being established in the Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital, Karapettai, Kancheepuram, at a cost of ₹220 crore.

The Minister also launched the Optical Coherence Tomography equipment for cardiac catheterisation worth ₹1.5 crore at the CMCH and additional facilities at the government hospitals in Mettupalayam and Somanur.