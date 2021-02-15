Health Inspectors take out rally

SALEM

15 February 2021 00:46 IST

Health Inspectors from various parts of the State took out an awareness rally in Salem on Sunday to create awareness on COVID-19 and its vaccine.

City Health Officer K. Parthibhan flagged off the rally at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium. It passed through Four Roads, New Bus Stand and concluded at the stadium. Over 200 Health Inspectors from different parts of the State took part. The Health Inspectors said the aim of the rally was to create awareness among the public on the safety measures to be taken to prevent COVID-19 and also to wade away misconceptions on COVID-19 vaccine. All participants in the rally had taken the first dose of the vaccine, the organisers said.

Advertising

Advertising