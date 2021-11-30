Health inspectors demand job permanency

Salem

30 November 2021 23:27 IST

Health inspectors staged a protest in front of the office of Deputy Director of Health Services here on various demands, including job permanency who were recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also demanded the State government to not to terminate the health inspectors.

They said that the services of these inspectors should not be terminated at the moment when a new COVID-19 virus variant has been identified. They also demanded that their Union leaders, who were arrested for protesting in Chennai, be released.

