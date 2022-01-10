Health, frontline workers, senior citizens receive booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Coimbatore

The district geared up to handle the surge in COVID-19 cases, says Collector G.S. Sameeran

Administering of booster dose vaccination against COVID-19 for health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities began at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital here on Monday.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran said that 85,554 health workers, 91,762 frontline workers and 72,112 persons aged above 60 were eligible for booster dose in the district.

Among them, 70,955 persons who had completed their second dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines on or before May 31, 2021 were eligible to receive the booster dose at present. Mr. Sameeran said that administering of booster dose for them was expected to be completed before January 31.

With regard to the general COVID-19 vaccination, 27,90,400 persons out of the total population of 38,67,926 in Coimbatore district were eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Out of these, 27,00,051 people (96.76 %) received their first dose and 22,54,103 people (80.78%) had their second dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Mr. Sameeran said that administering vaccines to those aged between 15 and 18 was progressing in the district. A total of 97,404 persons in this age group have been vaccinated and 27,674 persons would get inoculated in two to three days.

He said the district was geared up to handle the surge in COVID-19 cases. A total of 98,000 beds were ready to handle cases apart from facilities including 4,300 beds in COVID Care Centres, 5,300 beds with oxygen supply, 129 kilo litres of liquid medical oxygen and 31 oxygen generation plants.

At present, 88 % of those affected by COVID-19 in the district were in home isolation.

No new cases of Omicron

Mr. Sameeran said that micro containment zones were being demarcated to mitigate spread of COVID-19 cases and there were 96 zones in the district as on Monday. There were no new cases of Omicron in the district. Four persons who tested positive for the new variant had recovered.

With regard to dengue spread, 30 hotspots were identified in the district where mosquito source reduction works were being done on a regular basis.

He appealed to the people to celebrate Pongal with restrictions as announced by the government, strictly following safety norms.