Health Dept., local bodies in Coimbatore gear up for mosquito source reduction works in view of monsoon

The Health Department and local bodies have geared up for mass cleaning drives to eliminate mosquito breeding as the district is getting intermittent showers of the Southwest Monsoon.

At a meeting held on Saturday, District Collector G.S. Sameeran issued instructions to the local bodies for measures to be taken to prevent mosquito breeding and to control spread of other monsoon-related ailments.

P. Aruna, Deputy Director Health Services, said the Health Department has also issued instructions to officials in all the blocks in the district to carry out mosquito control measures. .

“They (officers) have been asked to focus on source reduction, fogging and to take anti-larval measures. The department is also conducting IEC (information, education and communication) activities on the importance of preventing mosquito breeding, through primary health centres and health workers. Domestic breeding checkers are also being engaged to check whether people keep their houses and premises free from mosquito breeding,” she said.

According to Dr. Aruna, the district was not witnessing a surge in the number of dengue or other mosquito-borne diseases as of now. The existing and past cases of dengue were sporadic in nature. However, preventive measures were being taken as a precaution.

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean A. Nirmala said there was no significant increase in the number of dengue cases getting reported at the tertiary level hospital.

The public have been advised to avoid breeding of mosquitoes in their houses and premises where fresh water gets collected.

They have been advised to check containers used for storing potable water and dispose of single-use plastic items, coconut shells, unused pots, discarded tyres, etc, properly as rain water gets stored in them and aid mosquito breeding..