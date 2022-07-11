Health dept. to increase swab sample collections in Salem

The Health Department here has increased swab tests as part of COVID-19 containment measures, according to Deputy Director of Health Services Nalini.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said 2,000 swab sample collections are taken per day. ”We are creating awareness among the people visiting government hospitals and primary health centres on wearing masks and maintaining social distance. As on Sunday, 72.87% of cases are under home isolation. Currently, 19 patients are undergoing treatment at government hospitals and 59 at private hospitals in the district, “ she said. From July 3 to 10, 352 new cases were reported. On Friday, the cases were 36, on Saturday it increased to 61, and on Sunday it was 55. According to Health Department officials, people crowd temples, malls, cinemas, and other public places with scant regard for COVID-19. As of now, most of the cases have mild symptoms that need home isolation. “