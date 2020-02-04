Health Dept. takes precautionary measures to prevent nCoV infection in The Nilgiris

The Department of Health has taken precautionary measures to prevent novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection in the Nilgiris and is keeping tabs on tourists visiting the district.

P. Balusamy, Deputy Director of Health Services, Nilgiris district, told The Hindu five teams from the health department have been posted at checkposts bordering Kerala, including Nadugani, Solladi, Thaloor, Nambiyarkunnu and Pattavayal to screen the tourists.

“The health teams are screening tourists entering the district via these checkposts for symptoms consistent with novel coronavirus infection,” said Mr. Balusamy.

The health department also said that seven people, including four students, had returned to the Nilgiris from a province neighbouring Wuhan in China. “All seven are healthy and have shown no symptoms. However, we are continuing to visit their homes on a daily basis as a precautionary measure,” said an official.

S. Palanisamy, Joint Director of Health Services, Nilgiris district, said that isolation wards have been set up in government hospitals in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Gudalur, so that any patient who exhibits symptoms consistent with nCoV infection can be admitted. “So far, there have been no infections and no suspected cases,” said Dr. Palanisamy.

As the Nilgiris is a popular tourist destination, the health department is also distributing pamphlets outlining the symptoms associated with nCoV infection. The pamphlets explain to visitors the dos and don’ts to prevent infections, and lists out the symptoms associated with the infection, so that they can seek treatment at the nearest government medical facility. The pamphlets are being distributed across the district as well as in popular tourist locations such as the Government Botanical Garden and the Ooty Boat House.