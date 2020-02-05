Health Dept. lists measures to prevent nCoV infection

After neighbouring Kerala declared novel Coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak as a State calamity with three confirmed cases, the Health Department in Coimbatore started activities to sensitise the public to how the virus spread and the precautions to be followed.

Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar told The Hindu that various teams were involved in the awareness activities at major check-posts along the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border.

“Five-member teams are working at major check-posts such as Walayar, Anaikatti and Meenakshipuram to educate people about the virus. Each team includes a doctor, a health inspector and nursing staff. They mainly target people travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The medical teams advise the public to follow precautions such as washing of hands at frequent intervals, covering of mouth and nose with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, cleaning of surfaces/floors with disinfectant solution and to avoid touching surfaces such as railings in public places.

The teams ask the public to alert the Health Department about people who have come from China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand where many cases have been reported. The Department is also collecting details of such travellers from airports.

Further, they advise people to seek treatment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat or headache.

In Coimbatore, 10 persons who have returned from China are under the surveillance of the Department. All of them were advised to remain in home quarantine for 28 days to avoid contact with public.