Health Dept. intensifies dengue prevention measures

The department of Public Health Services has intensified dengue prevention activities in the district and is conducting camps at various places.

According to health officials, with the number of COVID-19 positive cases having reduced in the district, officials are monitoring dengue prevention activities along with COVID-19 containment measures to prevent the surge of dengue cases in Namakkal.

Over 500 domestic breeding checkers (DBC) and animators had been deployed in rural and municipal areas as part of the disease control measures, the officials said. Only a few cases had been reported at the moment and samples were collected from persons who complained of fever or other symptoms of dengue.

The officials said about 300 DBC workers had been deployed in 15 blocks and they were monitored by Health Inspectors. About 150 DBC workers had been deployed at the town panchayats. Fogging, water chlorination and water stagnation preventive measures were being carried out, the officials said.