Health Dept. disposes of 90% of complaints related to COVID-19 treatment cost

The Health Department has disposed of 90 % of complaints related to charging of exorbitant rate for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Coimbatore district.

Joint Director of Health Services Chandra said that 90% of the complaints received by the department have been successfully disposed of and the remaining are under processing. The complaints were examined by a committee of doctors.

The department had launched an inquiry against some private hospitals after family members of patients complained that they charged in excess of the treatment charges fixed by the government.

Many complainants were refunded what was charged in violation of the treatment cost fixed by the government.

Sources said that the department received more than 30 complaints against different private hospitals.

A. Jabarullah from G.N. Mills had complained that a private hospital near Sungam charged ₹6.5 lakh for the COVID-19 treatment of his father for seven days. His father died of the disease on May 14.

“We were given a refund of ₹4.47 lakh by the hospital based on the direction of the Health Department,” he said.

Similarly, the district administration received complaints of exorbitant charging against three more private hospitals.

The committee found that a few hospitals misinterpreted the treatment cost fixed by the State government.