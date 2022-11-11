Health Department to upgrade Tharamangalam PHC in Salem as 75-bed GH

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 11, 2022 19:04 IST

The Tharamangalam PHC which will be upgraded as a government hospital. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMINARAYANAN

With Tharamangalam town panchayat being upgraded as a municipality, the primary health centre (PHC) will be also be upgraded to a government hospital with 75 beds and adequate infrastructure.

The government upgraded Tharamangalam, which is located 27 km from Salem city, as a municipality in September 2021. With a population of 30,222, it is the main town that connects Omalur, Nangavalli, and Mettur from Sankagiri.

As the municipality has only one PHC, during emergencies people, especially pregnant women, are shifted to the Salem Government Hospital. So, various sections of people had urged the government to provide a government hospital.

Following this demand, Salem District Collector S. Karmegam directed that a report be prepared, and last week, health department officials led by the Salem District Joint Director of Health Services, K. Nedumaran, inspected the PHC and an adjacent empty ground.

Speaking to  The Hindu, Mr. Nedumaran said steps have been taken to upgrade the PHC to a GH with 75 beds. Public Works Department (PWD) is preparing the estimate. After receiving the estimate, the directorate will submit it along with its report to the Collector and to the government.

After that, the government will formally make an announcement. The GH will have the same facilities as other government hospitals, like an intensive care unit (ICU), maternity ward, and mortuary. The GH would also get 20 doctors, 40 nurses, 10 technicians, and 20 other workers, he said.

