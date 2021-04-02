Health department to increase swab test

SALEM

The health department is planning to increase swab sample collection in the district as part of COVID-19 containment measures.

The district has been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases for the past few days and on an average, 50 cases are being reported here. As part of COVID-19 containment measures, the district health department is planning to gradually increase the sample collection and test up to 3,500 persons a day.

According to health officials, there are sufficient number of beds in the district to handle a spike in cases.

S. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, said that there are about 5,000 beds in the district, including those at COVID-19 Care Centres. Dr. Subramani said that at present about 2,000 to 2,500 swab samples are collected for tests and they would be gradually increased to contain the spread of the disease.

According to officials, vaccination has also been stepped up in the district. Besides private facilities, vaccination is also being done at about 200 government facilities here and on an average, 6,000 persons are vaccinated in the district a day. Officials said that there is good response among 45-plus population for vaccination.