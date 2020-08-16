Health Department to increase sample size in Coimbatore district

The Health Department has decided to increase the size of swab samples collected for COVID-19 testing in Coimbatore district.

The sample size, which was between 3,500 and 4,000 last week, would be increased to anywhere between 4,500 and 5,000 this week, according to health officials here.

The department anticipates an increase in the number of cases reported per day, corresponding to the increase in the sample size.

Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar said that the district was seeing positive cases at 8.5 % to 8.9 % last week.

While the positive rate in urban parts of the district varied between 10% to 12%, rural parts of the district saw positivity rate of 4.5% last week.

“Our efforts are focused to bring down the positivity rate.

“The increase in the sample size may result in an increase in the number of positive cases in the initial stages,” he said.

On Sunday, the district’s positivity rate crossed 9%, according to Health Department officials.

While the district witnessed 385 positive cases on Friday and 290 on Saturday, the figure increased to 395 on Sunday - the highest single day figure so far.

The department in coordination with the Health Wing of Coimbatore Municipal Corporation plans to increase the sample size in urban areas from where maximum cases were getting reported.

“Increasing the sample size will help in finding sources of infection. The initial surge in the number of cases is inevitable. The number of cases are expected to come down at a later stage,” said another official.

To accommodate more number of asymptomatic patients, efforts are under way to add 200 more beds to the COVID-19 Care Centre at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex, which already has 670 beds in two halls, said Dr. Kumar.