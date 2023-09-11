Health Department takes control measures as Coimbatore district sees sporadic cases of dengue

September 11, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district is witnessing sporadic cases of dengue according to the Health Department with seven active cases of the disease on Monday. According to Health Department officials, a total of 13 cases of dengue were reported this month.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu that there was no outbreak or clusters of dengue in the district. However, the district administration was watchful to take appropriate control measures.

He said that the district has been receiving intermittent rain. This could lead to clogging of water and aid breeding of aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the primary vector of the virus causing dengue. Mr. Pati added that local bodies have been warned to be vigilant about the situation.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said that scrap dealers have been roped in to clear waste materials that could lead to storage of water and become mosquito breeding sites. Works are also being carried out to clear peridomestic mosquito breeding sources. In addition, health inspectors have been directed to conduct awareness activities for the public through administrations of temples, mosques and churches.

As a control measure, fever camps using mobile medical units are being conducted across the district. These units collect samples from suspected cases of dengue and send them to the district public health laboratory for examination.

“The public have to avoid self medication using drugs that are available over the counter. They are requested to visit the nearest primary health centre or government hospital to have proper consultation with a doctor,” said Dr. Aruna.

A. Nirmala, Dean of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, said the tertiary level hospital was getting two to three cases of dengue. The hospital has a 25-bedded ward reserved for patients of dengue and viral fever.

