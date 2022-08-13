Health department officials seal private hospital in Salem
Health Department officials on Saturday sealed a private hospital here for alleged sale of oocytes illegally.
A team led by Joint Director of Health Services K. Nedumaran along with revenue officials sealed the private hospital Sudha Fertility Centre. On July 15, the officials sealed the room in which the scan machines were kept..
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nedumaran said that last month we had sealed the scan machine room. Since six patients were undergoing treatment, we permitted the hospital to function. On Friday, all the patients were discharged and the officials sealed the hospital on Saturday.
