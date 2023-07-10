Health Department conducts fever surveillance in Coimbatore district

July 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Health Department is conducting fever surveillance in Coimbatore district after hospitals, both government and private, saw a significant number of fever cases.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu an inter-departmental meeting was convened last week in which instructions were given to all the government departments to work together in combating monsoon-related diseases.

Mr. Pati gave special stress on mosquito source reduction, water chlorination and waste management in the meeting which was attended by officials from all local bodies and Education Department.

“We are mostly monitoring dengue cases as the intermittent rainfall may aide mosquito breeding. We identified places where there was shortfall in employing domestic breeding checkers. We have asked the local bodies to increase the deployment in such places and make sure to that door-to-door canvasing and checking happens. Further actions will be taken based on the output of the fever surveillance,” said Mr. Pati.

Under the fever surveillance, all the hospitals will report to the Health Department about fever cases on a daily basis. “Several local practitioners and clinics also get a significant number of fever cases. Hence, health inspectors have been instructed to collect details from them. We have also informed the Indian Medical Association and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics to give appropriate instructions to practitioners,” said P. Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore district.

Dr. Aruna said the district was having sporadic cases of dengue. Blocks such as Annur and Pollachi reported the maximum number of cases. The Health Department was conducting routine fever camps in all the blocks in the district through its mobile medical units.

At the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), a 25-bedded ward has been reserved exclusively for fever and dengue cases. CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said the hospital had not seen a significant rise in the number of fever patients so far. The hospital had two dengue patients as of Monday. “The hospital is prepared to handle patients if there is a surge,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has cautioned the public to seek treatment for fever and other monsoon-related diseases and to avoid self medication.

The public have been advised to ensure that fresh water or rainwater did not get collected in single-use plastic items, coconut shells, unused pots and discarded tyres around houses as they could become suitable breeding ground for mosquitoes. They have also been advised to keep containers used for storing potable water covered to avoid breeding of mosquitoes.