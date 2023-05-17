ADVERTISEMENT

Health Department anticipates spurt in dengue cases, intensifies control measures in Coimbatore district

May 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two cases of dengue were reported in the district in the past two weeks during the sentinel surveillance, according to the Health Department

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas

Health Department staff checking mosquito breeding sources during a field visit to a village in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Anticipating a spurt in the number of dengue cases after a week or so, the Health Department has intensified control measures in Coimbatore district. The counter measures are primarily aimed at preventing the breeding of aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector of the virus causing dengue.

P. Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore district, said the spurt was anticipated as the district received good spells of summer showers. “Chances of an increase in the breeding of mosquitoes are high as the rains have stopped. Health inspectors have been instructed to contact administrations of temples, mosques and churches to circulate village-specific awareness messages. Health inspectors have been asked to tie-up with scrap dealers who will collect waste materials, which may turn breeding ground for mosquitoes. The scrap dealers will visit a specific day in a village to collect such materials,” she said

The department has also initiated mass cleaning drives in villages with the support of local bodies. This was to remove breeding sites in vacant sites. “These activities are also done in view of the Southwest Monsoon arriving in June. The control measures are being taken in advance to prevent a possible spurt in cases,” Dr. Aruna said.

On Wednesday, Health Department officials conducted mass awareness campaigns across the district as part of observing the National Dengue Day.

People were explained about the breeding of aedes aegypti mosquito, identifying symptoms of dengue, places where tests are done free of cost and hospitals where affected persons can seek the treatment.

Dr. Aruna said that two cases of dengue were reported in the district in the past two weeks during the sentinel surveillance. Though viral fever cases are also being reported in the district, the numbers were not as high as in January and February. She appealed to the public to take preventive measures at the household level.

