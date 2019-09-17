Coimbatore

Health camp held in Kotagiri

Residents at the health awareness programme organised by Keystone Foundation and ESOINDIA in the Nilgiris on Monday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The camp was organised to spread awareness on general health and well-being.

Hundreds of people attended a health awareness and check-up camp organised by Keystone Foundation and ESOINDIA in Kotagiri on Monday.

According to a press release, the camp was organised to spread awareness on general health and well-being. Sri Ramachandra Medical College Hospital, Chennai, rendered institutional support.

A team of seven doctors led by S.M. Chandramohan and 10 volunteers from ESOINDIA worked with the members of the Keystone team to organise the event.

The residents were tested for hypertension, diabetes and haemoglobin levels. Women were screened for signs of breast and cervical cancer.

Doctors and nursing staff from the Kotagiri Government Hospital and Kotagiri Medical Fellowship Hospital took part.

The doctors’ team interacted with the public on healthy lifestyle and cleared their doubts on various health issues.

The public, including tribal people, were brought to the health camp with the help of the Keystone Foundation. Those requiring medication were asked to collect it free of cost from the Kotagiri Government Hospital.

