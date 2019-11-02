Health camp for tribal people in Anaikatti

Over 250 tribal people participated in a free health camp organised by NGO Chandrans Yuva Foundation in Anaikatti here on Thursday.

People from tribal settlements in Dhumanur and Sembukkarai attended the camp, where they received health check-up to detect underlying medical conditions, a press release said. A team of 30 volunteers, including medical professionals specialising in diabetes and dental care, participated in the camp. Medicines, women hygiene products and clothes were distributed to the participants free of cost, the release said.

C. Sivanesan, Founder and Managing Trustee and S. Shasikala, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Chandrans Yuva Foundation, led the health camp. Officers from Forest Department were also present during the camp.

Following the event, the volunteers distributed stationery items including note books and pencils to school students from the settlements. The stationery were sponsored by SSVM Institutions, a release said.