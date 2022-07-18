Health awareness drive launched in Coimbatore
Anganwadis and public health centres across the district distributed oral rehydration solutions and zinc tablets to women and children as a part of raising awareness about digestive health.
S. Shanmugapriya, an official at the Social Welfare Department, told The Hindu that, along with the Health Department, officials have planned to inform the importance of hygiene among the public and distribute the medicines for free to the kids and women across Coimbatore for two weeks. The initiative started on Monday.
"We plan to conduct more such awareness drives, especially among women and children," said Ms. Shanmugapriya.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.