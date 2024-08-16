Heads of Govt. ITIs in Coimbatore on their toes to fill vacant seats for 2024 session

Bringing about cent percent enrolment continues to be a tad difficult for Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Coimbatore district despite the plethora of freebies the admitted students are entitled to.

The freebies constitute free education, bus pass, monthly assistance of ₹ 750, the ₹ 1,000 monthly assistance under Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes for girls and boys, free uniforms, books, footwear, drawing kit and bicycle. The ITIs also ensures job placements through campus interviews.

Yet, cent percent enrolment remains a far cry. The admission process for 2024 enrolment commenced during May, and went on till June end. During July, there were two extensions, and the vacant seats that have remained are now being filled in the second of fortnightly extension phase in August.

The various courses offered by the ITIs require students to be qualified in Classes VIII or X. The upper age limit for men is 40 years, and for women there is no age restriction for admission.

Principals of ITIs reckon that awareness was not enough among students at school level about the scope that exists for enrolled candidates for vertical mobility in higher education by virtue of joining ITIs. Most students are not aware that completion of the two-year ITI courses has equivalence to a pass in Plus Two, or that they could secure lateral entry admission in polytechnics, they point out.

According to Amaravathy, Principal of Government Industrial Training Institute, run mainly for tribal students, at Anaikatti, at the end of all extensions, up to 80 percent of the 124 seats get filled.

There are nearly 30 seats that remain to be filled in Motor Mechanic, Electrician and Fitter programmes, she said.

The silver lining is that enrolment of middle-aged women has been picking up. “They mostly learn sewing. In most cases, the women are mothers of their enrolled wards,” Ms. Amaravathy said.

Until six to seven years ago, applicants far outnumbered the vacant seats. Vacancies will, in fact, cease to exist in the event of industries in the region incentivise ITI education through higher emoluments for candidates appointed for skill-based jobs with the formal qualification, Principal of Government Industrial Training for Women, Coimbatore, Justin Jebaraj, said. Out of the intake of 304 students, there are 68 seats that remain to be filled in this ITI.

A cause for relief for the ITIs, in general, is that the heads of government high schools who were hitherto not cooperative about creation of awareness among Class X students about the advantage of ITI education during the course of their academic year have now fallen in line, heeding the instructions of the district administration.

