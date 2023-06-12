Heads of government arts colleges in Coimbatore in a fix over admissions

June 12, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Heads of governemnt arts and science colleges are apparently in a fix as only 40 to 50 percent of seats have been filled at the end of the second-round of counselling for 2023-24 admissions to UG programmes.

In a departure from the usual practice of admitting students in 1:20 ratio, the candidates were invited this time for counselling on the basis of 1:1 ratio, for the first-round counselling and this approach became counter-productive, according to the college heads.

In a state of panic, students with high scores thought it fit to secure admissions in self-financing colleges, and now only a small section among them are giving a try for admisssion in the second round for which the seat to applicant ratio has been enhanced to 1:20. “But it is has become a case of too little, too late,” a principal of a government arts college said.

At the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, for instance, 130 students were selected for the various programmes after the phase II of the second-round counselling on Monday.

At the end of the first-round counselling, only 303 students were admitted, and time was given for 25 admitted candidates. There were 1,105 vacancies remaining after the first-round counselling.

The second round of counselling was conducted from June 6 to 9, and the second phase of second round counselling had to be conducted to fill the remaining seats.

Most of the seats have been filled for the following courses: Commerce with Computer Applications, Commerce with International Business, Business Administration, Computer Science, Information Technology, Political Science, Public Administration, Psychology, Defense Studies, Statistics and Geography.

The courses where less than 50 per cent seats have been filled constitute Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Botany, Zoology, Geology, Tamil Literature, English Literature, History, Economics and Commerce (shift-II).

Other government colleges are also facing a similar situation. The eventuality of direct admissions in the coming days cannot be ruled out. “However, there will have to be compromise on the quality of the candidates,” another worried college head said.