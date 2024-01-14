Heads of colleges affiliated to Bharathiar University in Coimbatore await positive results as Ravi withdraws notification on V-C search panels

January 14, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Heads of affiliated colleges, who have been complaining of slackness in the administration of Bharathiar University in the absence of a Vice-Chancellor for many months now, are apparently watching with curiosity to know if the withdrawal of notification on constituting search committees will lead to any positive outcome.

Since the Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi has specified that the new search committee must include a nominee of the University Grants Commission Chairman, in line with the court judgments, most college heads, in general, are not too certain about the government accepting the proposition.

But, a sense of disgust prevails in the colleges over the state of affairs of university administration. “Every small administrative matter has to be referred to the Higher Education Secretary, who is the convenor of the V-C Committee, due to which the decisions are made after a gap of up to one month,” a principal of a city college observed.

As such, there is no scope for the stalemate to end any time soon, as the government’s stand continues to be that it should have the final say in making V-C appointments in State-funded universities, another principal said.

Last October, the UGC objected to the Tamil Nadu Government constituting search-cum-selection committees for appointment of V-Cs to State universities without a nominee of the Commission. The UGC had also warned that the appointment of V-Cs in violation of the norms be will be “null and void”.

