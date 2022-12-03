  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Experimental Brazil stumbles to defeat after Aboubakar’s late winner for Cameroon

Headmistress who made SC students clean school toilets, arrested in Erode district

December 03, 2022 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only

The headmistress of a Panchayat Union Primary School at Palakkarai in Perundurai block, Erode district, was, on Saturday, arrested for making six students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community clean school toilets.

Recently, parents of these children had found blisters on their hands, and one of them contracted dengue and was admitted to the hospital. The boy, studying in class V told his mother that the Headmistress of the school, Geetha Rani, had asked a few students to clean two toilets -- one meant for students and another for teachers -- using bleaching powder every day. After the boy was discharged from the hospital, his mother lodged a complaint with the Perundurai police.

Three Block Educational Officers (BEOs) conducted inquiries with students, parents, and noon meal staff and a report was submitted to the District Education Officer, Jothi Chandra. The report found the complaints to be true and the headmistress was placed under suspension on November 30. The police also registered a case under Section 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Sections 3(1)( r) and 3(1) (j) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 1989 against the headmistress, and a search was on to trace her.

On Saturday morning, the police arrested her in Perundurai and took her to the police station.

Related Topics

Erode / children / school / students

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.