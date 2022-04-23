Headmistress. teacher placed under suspension for making students clean toilets in Erode

A headmistress and a teacher of Panchayat Union Primary School a Mullampatti Panchayat in Perundurai Panchayat Union were placed under suspension for forcing students clean toilets and school premises.

On March 26, a video showing a Class IV student cleaning the toilet in the school went viral on social media. Also, parents of students studying from Classes I to V submitted a petition to the district administration demanding action against the teachers. A three-member committee comprising District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer, Perundurai Block Education Officer Amudha and District Child Protection officer was formed and they submitted a report to the Chief Educational Officer M. Ramakrishnan. Based on the report, the CEO placed the headmistress Mythili and teacher Sudha, under suspension.

Since both the teachers were suspended, officials at the School Education Department said that a teacher would be posted on deputation.

