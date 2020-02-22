Headmistress suspended over allegations of forcing Dalit student to clean toilet

Department of School Education suspended the headmistress of a panchayat union primary school near Periyanaickenpalayam over allegations of forcing a 10-year-old Dalit girl to clean the school toilet.

Education officials privy to the development said that S. Rajalakshmi, District Education Officer in-charge of Coimbatore educational district, issued the suspension order on February 18. A departmental inquiry is under way, officials said.

The girl's father lodged a complaint with the Periyanaickenpalayam police claiming that the headmistress allegedly hit the child after she allegedly refused to clean the toilet. He also alleged that the headmistress used casteist slurs in front of the other students.

A similar petition was submitted to Collector K. Rajamani by the girl's mother. Both petitions sought action against the headmistress under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. When contacted, Periyanaickenpalayam police said that an inquiry is ongoing in this issue, however no case has been registered as of Friday.