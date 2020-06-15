Headmistress suspended for conducting mass inside classroom

15 June 2020 23:10 IST

A government school headmistress was suspended for organising a prayer mass on the school premises summoning students of the school in a Shoolagiri village.

The video of the prayer mass inside the classroom, with children summoned during the pandemic and the partial lockdown had gone viral, inviting action against the headmistress.

The panchayat union elementary school in Chinnakutti in Shoolagiri has 37 students from classes one to five from the surrounding tribal hamlets. The headmistress Jameela with a Christian missionary group is reported to have asked the students to come to the school under the pretext of providing relief and enabled the organisation of the mass for students.

The video of the children knelt down for prayer, jostling with each other, without wearing masks, or physical distancing went viral.

Collector S. Prabhakar had ordered an inquiry into the incident. A school teacher, Enusenai, who had participated in the mass was issued show-cause notice by the administration.