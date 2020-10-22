Headmistress placed under suspension

The Department of School Education on Thursday placed the headmistress of a panchayat union primary school near Pollachi under suspension following her arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a girl student.
Ayyammal (55), who had been the headmistress of the school for 13 years, would remain suspended till further notice, officials said. Her husband Thangavelu (56) allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in an isolated place on the school premises in March and the headmistress allegedly threatened the victim not to disclose the incident to anyone, according to the police.
The Pollachi All Women Police arrested the couple on Wednesday under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
