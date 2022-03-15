Headmistress gives written explanation over allowing students to paint school floor

In an issue related to allowing two students to paint the school floor, the School Education Department served a showcause notice on the headmistress of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Periyur in Kodumudi Union and received written explanation from her.

A video shot on March 8 by Shanmugam of AIADMK, former panchayat president, showing two Class VII boys painting the floor outside the classroom, went viral on social media. Mr. Shanmugam claimed that the students belonging to the SC community were forced to carry out the work by the headmistress. District Educational Officer (DEO) Jothi Chandra held inquiries with headmistress S. Dhanalakshmi, the boys and their parents.

Inquiries revealed that the boys did the work voluntarily and there were no communal angles to it. However, it was found that the headmistress should not have permitted them to do the painting work during school hours. A showcause notice under Rule 17 (a) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Service was issued to the headmistress by the DEO on March 11 and a written explanation was received by the office.

Sources in the Education Department said that her explanation would be studied and further action would be initiated.