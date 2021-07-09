Headmistress arrested on cheating charges

Coimbatore

09 July 2021 00:19 IST

The District Crime Branch of the Coimbatore District Police on Thursday arrested the headmistress of a government primary school near Annur on charges of cheating.

The police said Malathi (52) was serving as the headmistress of Panchayat Union Primary School, Ponnegoundenpudur, for around four years and in 2017, she approached one of her friends to lend her money for her son’s higher education.

Six persons, including the friend, loaned her ₹ 49.5 lakh in total.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the accused issued cheques to all the lenders despite not having cash in her bank account and absconded in March this year.

Based on a complaint lodged by the friend of the accused, the police registered a case.

After nearly four months of searches, the accused was found residing at Athipalayam near Coimbatore and the police arrested her on Thursday.

Suspension

School education officials said the headmistress would be suspended based on verification of documents with the police officers.