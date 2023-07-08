HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Headmistress and two teachers of Sivagiri government school in Erode transferred

July 08, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The School Education Department has initiated disciplinary action against the headmistress and two teachers of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Sivagiri and transferred them to other schools in the district.

Ahead of reopening of schools for the academic year, headmistress K. Dhatchayani on June 9 held a meeting with all the teachers in the school. Teachers said that during the meeting, she abused physical education teacher Sivachandran and allegedly attacked him. Following this, English teacher Velliyangiri had lodged a complaint against her with the Education Department.

The Directly Recruited Post-Graduate Teachers’ Association (DRPGTA) took up the issue with the Chief Educational Officer and also sent a petition to the Chief Minister’s Cell. Further, the Federation of All Teachers’ Association wanted the headmistress to be placed under suspension and announced a protest on July 6.

The Joint Director for Higher Secondary Education issued an order transferring the headmistress to the Government Higher Secondary School at Talavadi with immediate effect. The order said that based on the complaints, an inquiry was conducted by the Chief Educational Officer, who submitted a report to the department.

“Based on the report and considering the welfare of the students, she was transferred on administrative grounds,” the order said.

Also, orders were issued for transferring Sivachandran to the Government Higher Secondary School at Kavundapadi and Velliyangiri to the Government Higher Secondary School at Sujilkarai in Talavadi block.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.