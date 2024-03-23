GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Headmaster worked 27 years without completing SSLC, Education Department reveals

March 23, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The headmaster of a panchayat union middle school, who served in the Education Department for 27 years, was found to have forged his certificates, and that he had barely completed his SSLC.

C. Venkatesan, a resident of Burma Colony near Gorimedu, was the headmaster of the Panchayat Union Middle School in Muluvi village, Yercaud. He had been teaching in various schools in Yercaud for the past 27 years and joined the Education Department in 1997. However, recently some teachers raised concerns about his education skills. Consequently, the Education Department sent his education certificates to Chennai for verification. It was discovered during the verification process that Mr. Venkatesan allegedly did not complete his SSLC and presented fake certificates for SSLC to B.Ed.

Following this, on Friday, the Education Department lodged a complaint with the Yercaud police seeking action against the headmaster, who has been absconding since. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for him. The Chief Educational Officer (CEO), M. Kabeer, is also investigating the issue.

