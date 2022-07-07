Headmaster placed under suspension in Namakkal

A panchayat union primary school headmaster was placed under suspension allegedly for arguing with block resource centre (BRC) staff in an inebriated state on Wednesday.

Action was taken against Thiruchelvan (52), headmaster of Sundakkapalayam panchayat union primary school near Paramathi Velur.

The BRC is functioning on Namakkal South Government Boys Higher Secondary School premises and is taking steps to transfer the bank account of the Sundakkapalayam school to another bank.

On Wednesday afternoon, Thiruchelvan came to the centre and reportedly argued with the women staff and threatened them not to transfer the school accounts to another bank. The headmaster allegedly drove his car speedily and in a negligent manner on the premises. The teachers and staff talked with him and pacified him.

Later, the BRC officials took the issue with the District Education department officials and they issued a 17 (b) charge memo to the headmaster seeking an explanation.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh instructed officials to issue a suspension order to the headmaster. Based on the Collector’s instruction, District Education Officer Subramanian issued the suspension order on Wednesday night.