Headmaster of middle school in Shoolagiri transferred for caning girl students

The headmaster of a government middle school at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri was transferred to another school on Friday for caning girl students on the last day of the quarterly exams. Departmental action was also initiated against the man.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in the school at Sennapalli village, where, a group of girl students of Class VIII upon completion of the last exam had broke into a song and dance in the classroom.

Irked by the noise, the headmaster, S. Ragunath(55), stepped into the classroom and caned the girls. Upon hearing the cries of the girls, parents, who had come to pickup their wards rounded up the headmaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the teachers of the school moved the headmaster into an adjoining classroom and locked him up to prevent public assault.

Speaking to The Hindu, District Education Officer, Elementary Education, Hosur, A. Muniraj, who visited the school and held an inquiry said, the headmaster had hit the students with a stick. Parents were already there to pick up their children, when the confrontation happened, the DEO said.

As the first step, Ragunath was transferred to the neighbouring block of Kelamangalam middle school, which is a remote punishment posting. Departmental inquiry has also been initiated under the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1973, Mr.Muniraj said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, asked if there were any orientation in schools on the outlawed corporal punishments, and also the disrespectful use of pronouns to address girl students, Mr.Muniraj said, after the vacation, Block Education Officers will be deputed to schools to create awareness.

Also, asked why the transfer of the HM to another school as a ‘punishment posting’ should not be considered as penalising the students of that destination school, the DEO said, this was only preliminary action and after departmental inquiry charges would follow.

During the inquiry, some of the girl students had complained of being addressed disrespectfully by the headmaster in question.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.