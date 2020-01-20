Headmaster of government school in Erode district placed under suspension

The headmaster of the Government Middle School in Sundapur tribal hamlet, Bargur Hills was placed under suspension recently for the mishandling of school records.

The school has 75 students in which Chandran has served as headmaster since June, 2019. On January 8, during an inspection by Assistant Elementary Educational Officer, Anthiyur, over 10 records, including the attendance register of teachers, were found missing. Enquiries revealed that Chandran took the records to his house.

On January 11, officials and school teachers visited his house in Gobichettipalayam and questioned him about the records. Chandran told them that the records were at a browsing centre and took them to many places in the town and tried to escape. Angered by his activity, teachers allegedly beat him and Gobichettipalayam police later rescued him. He handed over the records to them and left the station.

District Education Officer, Bhavani, conducted an inquiry and issued orders placing him under suspension.