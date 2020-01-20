Coimbatore

Headmaster of government school in Erode district placed under suspension

more-in

The headmaster of the Government Middle School in Sundapur was suspended for mishandling school records

The headmaster of the Government Middle School in Sundapur tribal hamlet, Bargur Hills was placed under suspension recently for the mishandling of school records.

The school has 75 students in which Chandran has served as headmaster since June, 2019. On January 8, during an inspection by Assistant Elementary Educational Officer, Anthiyur, over 10 records, including the attendance register of teachers, were found missing. Enquiries revealed that Chandran took the records to his house.

On January 11, officials and school teachers visited his house in Gobichettipalayam and questioned him about the records. Chandran told them that the records were at a browsing centre and took them to many places in the town and tried to escape. Angered by his activity, teachers allegedly beat him and Gobichettipalayam police later rescued him. He handed over the records to them and left the station.

District Education Officer, Bhavani, conducted an inquiry and issued orders placing him under suspension.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Erode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 5:30:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/headmaster-of-government-school-in-erode-district-placed-under-suspension/article30607529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY