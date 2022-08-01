Coimbatore

Head constable died of cardiac arrest in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem August 01, 2022 18:13 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 18:13 IST

A 55-year-old head constable who was on duty at the police station died of cardiac arrest on Monday.

According to the police, M. Selvaraj (55) of West Rajapalayam in Pethanaickenpalayam was working in Yethapur police station.

On Monday morning, he came to work and while in the police station he felt chest pain and told the other personnel in the station. They took him to the Salem Government Hospital and where he died. He is survived by wife Chitra (48), and two sons, Selva Kamalesh (22), a final year engineering student, and Vignesh (16), a class X student.

