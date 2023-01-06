Head land surveyor gets memo following corruption allegations by farmers

January 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Revenue Department has served a memo on a head land surveyor attached to the Avinashi taluk in Tiruppur district following continuous charges of corruption against him by farmers. Revenue Department sources said the action was initiated on head land surveyor Mohan Babu.

A senior official from the Revenue Department said the memo was served on Mohan Babu under rule 17 (b) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules based on the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Sub-Collector.

According to the official, the head land surveyor was on leave for 30 days. Departmental proceedings, if any, will take place after an inquiry. Meanwhile, a head land surveyor from the Tiruppur north taluk office has been tasked to bear additional charge of the officer who is facing allegations.

A few days ago, a group of farmers had staged a demonstration at the taluk office demanding action against Mohan Babu, accusing him of demanding bribe for various works. The video of their protest was widely circulated on social media. On Wednesday, the farmers petitioned Tiruppur District Collector and the District Revenue Officer regarding the issue.