GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Head injury, not elephant attack, behind death of anti-poaching watcher in STR

Published - August 10, 2024 08:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A post-mortem examination of a 49-year-old anti-poaching watcher (APW) in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) revealed that he died from a head injury, not an elephant attack as initially suspected.

D. Thangaraj, along with his brother Velumani, was working in the Vilamundi forest range of the STR. On Friday, a villager reported that Thangaraj had died in an attack by an elephant, but when officials inspected the body, they found no external injuries and suspected foul play.

It was later revealed that villagers had falsely claimed an elephant attack to secure compensation. Thangaraj had gone to the bathroom late at night and was found unconscious by his brother after failing to return. The body was initially taken to Sathyamangalam and later moved to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem. Doctors confirmed the cause of death was a head injury, with no signs of an animal attack. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after further analysis. T

he case is under investigation by Sholurmattam police. Thangaraj is survived by his wife and 17-year-old daughter.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.